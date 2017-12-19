Top 10 Legend of Zelda Titles
- Date: Dec 19, 2017 22:17 JST
The long lasting Legend of Zelda series has starred as the subject of this new ranking, which has ascertained the games in the franchise most worshiped by voters and revealing that nostalgia is apparently king.
1. Legend of Zelda (Nintendo)
2. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
3. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
4. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
5. Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
6. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
7. Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
8. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
9. Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
10. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Not oracle of seasons/time?
Why is Adventure of Link that high up on the list? Why is Skyward Sword above both Wind Waker and Twilight Princess? Why not Zoidberg? (V) (;,,;) (V)
...How the flip did zelda 2 come in that high?
Zelda 2 is the best Zelda game.
In which alternative reality?
can we not beat around the bush and call skyward sword less of an innuendo and more of its direct name: the boner?
Link to the Past should be number 1. Or at the very least 2. Its definitely better then Ocarina.
What makes it _definitely_ better?
I think the biggest question should be why is Majora's mask that high, it was a rushed half finished game also seasons and time should be on here.