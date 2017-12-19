Top 10 Legend of Zelda Titles

The long lasting Legend of Zelda series has starred as the subject of this new ranking, which has ascertained the games in the franchise most worshiped by voters and revealing that nostalgia is apparently king.

The ranking:



1. Legend of Zelda (Nintendo)

2. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

3. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

4. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

5. Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

6. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

7. Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

8. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

9. Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

10. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess