Top 10 Legend of Zelda Titles

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-2

The long lasting Legend of Zelda series has starred as the subject of this new ranking, which has ascertained the games in the franchise most worshiped by voters and revealing that nostalgia is apparently king.

The ranking:


1. Legend of Zelda (Nintendo)

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-1

2. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-2

3. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-3

4. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-4

5. Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-5

6. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-6

7. Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-7

8. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-8

9. Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-9

10. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Top10-Best-Zelda-Games-2017-10



