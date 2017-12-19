Hatsune Miku Ero-MMD “Does It to the Beat”
- Date: Dec 19, 2017 22:17 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Hatsune Miku, MikuMikuDance, Music, Oppai, Oshiri, Vocaloid
Hatsune Miku has had sex for the satisfaction of perverts everywhere with this recently released MikuMikuDance animation, the added trait of matching the thrusts with the music surely adding a little extra spice to the already phenomenal creation.
Hatsune Miku’s new sexual adventure:
This could have actually been pretty good, but doesn't it kind of defeat the point of the whole "fucking to the beat" theme, if they use a song without a fucking beat? It was just a muffled constant warble of miku vocals without any real musical punch or rhythm at any point.
Still well made, but a missed opportunity.
lol "new". I'm sure you just took this off Iwara, but the poster of that actually stole it off fc2. He's deleted it since then though, and fc2 is a fucking paid site, so I guess you'll just watch it here.
Any idea who made it?
And why does almost everyone here hate sourcing?
