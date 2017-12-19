Hara Yumi “Will Focus Solely on Seiyuu Work”

Perhaps best known for voicing IdolMaster’s silver-haired princess Shijou Takane, Hara Yumi has announced (via a NicoNico broadcast) that she will be suspending her musical career so that she can focus solely on voice acting, good news for obsessed otaku who care only about her ability to voice beautiful anime girls.

Beginning her seiyuu career in 2011, Hara Yumi has attained a moderate amount of voice roles, both major and minor – some of her roles:

Shijou Takane (The IdolMaster) Kanoe Yuuko (Dusk Maiden of Amnesia) Aleksandra I. Pokryshkin (Brave Witches) Marielle (Log Horizon) Asami Lilith (Trinity Seven) Albedo (Overlord)

Unfortunately, the budding young woman will be sacrificing her musical career to instead focus on voice acting, whether this is due to inadequate sales of her albums or perhaps a shift in interests has not been mentioned.

Her final album, “YOU & ME”, will be released on March 14th.