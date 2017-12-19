Fate/Grand Order VR “Mashu In Her Pantsu!”
- Date: Dec 19, 2017 08:45 JST
- Tags: Fate/Grand Order, Moe, Oppai, Pantsu, PS4, Virtual Reality
A clever individual has managed to get around the view restrictions for the Fate/Grand Order VR game, revealing the lovely Mashu behind the screen as she undresses and unfortunately revealing that she was actually wearing underwear.
The video showing off Mashu behind the screen was swiftly removed from NicoNico Douga for unknown reasons but screenshots at least remain:
The internet dweller also uploaded a video showing off Mashu from a more scandalous angle as she bounces on the training ball:
She still looks hotter in her servant outfit though imo
Now that's what you call "dedication".
Bless the people created this game.
And bless the people who were able to figure this out.
The dedication on both sides is real and something that we need to defend to our dying days.
I am surprised they actually bothered to animate her disrobing.
The creators had to if you think about it. I'd bet my left nut that when they first thought of this VR idea their second thought was "We're gonna need to have disrobing animations. Because the player WILL want to see Mash change." honestly it would be really stupid on the developers if they didn't make the disrobing animations.
uuuh... how is this even possible??
for those of you who dont have PSVR.. one thing you gotta realize is that when you're "outside of the play area" like it shows in the vid.. your camera does NOT move anymore.. you lose the positional tracking. So how the freaking hell is he still moving freely??
If you are referring to the underwear scene, it abuses the fact that after going to Home then returning to game, it takes a split second before the black "censor" is displayed.
The game itself is actually still drawing the scene behind the black "censor" overlay. As such, if you repeat this "home and back", you can view the scene somewhat.