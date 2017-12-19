Fate/Grand Order VR “Mashu In Her Pantsu!”

A clever individual has managed to get around the view restrictions for the Fate/Grand Order VR game, revealing the lovely Mashu behind the screen as she undresses and unfortunately revealing that she was actually wearing underwear.

The video showing off Mashu behind the screen was swiftly removed from NicoNico Douga for unknown reasons but screenshots at least remain:

The internet dweller also uploaded a video showing off Mashu from a more scandalous angle as she bounces on the training ball: