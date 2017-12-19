RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Ota7


Fate/Grand Order VR “Mashu In Her Pantsu!”

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-1

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-7

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-14

A clever individual has managed to get around the view restrictions for the Fate/Grand Order VR game, revealing the lovely Mashu behind the screen as she undresses and unfortunately revealing that she was actually wearing underwear.

The video showing off Mashu behind the screen was swiftly removed from NicoNico Douga for unknown reasons but screenshots at least remain:

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-1

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-2

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-3

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-4

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-5

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-6

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-7

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-8

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-9

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-10

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-11

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-12

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-13

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-14

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-15

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-16

FateGrandOrderVR-Pantsu-Mashu-17

The internet dweller also uploaded a video showing off Mashu from a more scandalous angle as she bounces on the training ball:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    7 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:25 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    She still looks hotter in her servant outfit though imo

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:41 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now that's what you call "dedication".
    Bless the people created this game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:41 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    And bless the people who were able to figure this out.

    The dedication on both sides is real and something that we need to defend to our dying days.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am surprised they actually bothered to animate her disrobing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:38 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The creators had to if you think about it. I'd bet my left nut that when they first thought of this VR idea their second thought was "We're gonna need to have disrobing animations. Because the player WILL want to see Mash change." honestly it would be really stupid on the developers if they didn't make the disrobing animations.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:19 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    uuuh... how is this even possible??

    for those of you who dont have PSVR.. one thing you gotta realize is that when you're "outside of the play area" like it shows in the vid.. your camera does NOT move anymore.. you lose the positional tracking. So how the freaking hell is he still moving freely??

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:45 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you are referring to the underwear scene, it abuses the fact that after going to Home then returning to game, it takes a split second before the black "censor" is displayed.

    The game itself is actually still drawing the scene behind the black "censor" overlay. As such, if you repeat this "home and back", you can view the scene somewhat.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Masou Gakuen HxH – “Where Did The H Go!?”
    Sadako vs Kayako Movie “Will Be Legendary!”
    Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita Relentlessly Raunchy
    Straddling Shimakaze Figure
    Elizabeth Liones Cosplay Terrifically Teal
    Comiket 86 Day 3 “Low Anglers Now Rule”
    Dynasty Ahri Cosplay Fantastically Floral
    Pretty Paipan Goddess Relentlessly Attention-Seeking


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments

  • jr240483 on December 20, 2017 03:23
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • the thing is where is chamo in all of this? i mean that pervy ermine would be all over the amount of topless girls they... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:14
    Hatsune Miku Ero-MMD “Does It to the Beat”
  • This could have actually been pretty good, but doesn't it kind of defeat the point of the whole "fucking to the beat" theme, if they... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:04
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • Ahahaha. What? Don't read the manga, man. People are getting their limbs chopped off pretty much on a daily basis.... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:04
    Hatsune Miku Ero-MMD “Does It to the Beat”
  • Is this like a bot generated template or something? Seems like you could put anything in those brackets and applying it to any subject. It's... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:02
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • What nudity?... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 02:54
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • This show was too graphic and violent.... More