Dead or Alive Series Team “We’re Done”

Some rather confusing messages have been sent out by the Dead or Alive series team at a recent tournament, with game director Yohei Shimbori seemingly implying that there might not be a new Dead or Alive game for quite some time – a disappointing assumption that has enraged a handful of fans.

It was announced that support and DLC for Dead or Alive 5 will finally be coming to an end after 5 years, news that naturally had many hyped up for a potential new entry in the series – however, this anticipation transformed into rage, for some:

Those online had some choice words for the development team:

“Motherfucker, this better mean they’re working on DOA6.﻿” “How are you going to hype your fanbase up for an announcement and then pretty much kill their hopes in dreams. Not even Capcom is stupid enough to do that LOL﻿” “What future?﻿” “Are they going to stop the Xtreme Volleyball series too? Please No!﻿” “Seriously, what future are you talking about Team Ninja? You stabbed me and millions of fans of your fighting game franchise in the heart with this announcement.﻿” “Disappointed that Team Ninja gave false hope to so many loyal fans and just left DOA dead. I only played this game for 3 years and I’m completely heartbroken and betrayed.﻿” “Wow pathetic no wonder they made all those DLCs just so they can grab as much as they can to fill their pockets. The game has NOT been the same ever since the last director left…﻿” “Half a decade and all they’ve been doing really is making new skins for models in a video game and charging insane bullshit prices for them, and they’re claiming they have to figure out what they’re going to do next?” “So they’re just gonna kick the fans in the nuts and then run away with their pockets full? LOL i don’t even…﻿”

Whether or not Dead or Alive 6 will surface anytime soon is now terrifyingly uncertain…