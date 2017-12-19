Dead or Alive Series Team “We’re Done”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Dec 19, 2017 08:46 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Dead or Alive, Events, Fighting Games, Tecmo Koei
Some rather confusing messages have been sent out by the Dead or Alive series team at a recent tournament, with game director Yohei Shimbori seemingly implying that there might not be a new Dead or Alive game for quite some time – a disappointing assumption that has enraged a handful of fans.
It was announced that support and DLC for Dead or Alive 5 will finally be coming to an end after 5 years, news that naturally had many hyped up for a potential new entry in the series – however, this anticipation transformed into rage, for some:
Those online had some choice words for the development team:
“Motherfucker, this better mean they’re working on DOA6.”
“How are you going to hype your fanbase up for an announcement and then pretty much kill their hopes in dreams. Not even Capcom is stupid enough to do that LOL”
“What future?”
“Are they going to stop the Xtreme Volleyball series too? Please No!”
“Seriously, what future are you talking about Team Ninja? You stabbed me and millions of fans of your fighting game franchise in the heart with this announcement.”
“Disappointed that Team Ninja gave false hope to so many loyal fans and just left DOA dead. I only played this game for 3 years and I’m completely heartbroken and betrayed.”
“Wow pathetic no wonder they made all those DLCs just so they can grab as much as they can to fill their pockets. The game has NOT been the same ever since the last director left…”
“Half a decade and all they’ve been doing really is making new skins for models in a video game and charging insane bullshit prices for them, and they’re claiming they have to figure out what they’re going to do next?”
“So they’re just gonna kick the fans in the nuts and then run away with their pockets full? LOL i don’t even…”
Whether or not Dead or Alive 6 will surface anytime soon is now terrifyingly uncertain…
At least they had the balls to come forth and say something instead of an agonizing silence.
Amen to that
Interview with game director Yohei Shimbori should've gone like this:
Interviewer: So Dead or Alive-
Yohei: Dead this time.
Interviewer: I see, that's an unfortunate turns of events.
Yohei: Don't worry, we'll come back alive sometime in the future.
Interviewer: Well, good luck with such a future! *drops mic, while laughing and walking away*
That dipshit have nothing to be proud of, they only created shit loads of overpriced bullshit DLC's that were just costumes. Greedy cunt muffin
People bought them. People deserve no sympathy.
Maybe the police knocked on their door, too. In preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
before was Dead or Alive now is just DEAD.
I think he means DOA is entering maintenance mode and they are working on new games instead.
If it means they do something new, then good. Stop releasing DOA stuff. Show you can go beyond that.
So these retards really cannot function without Itagaki after all.
Why spend $60 on a new DOA game when you can just spend $1000 on all the DLC for DOA5?
Wait...
Damn making DLC is so much work, let's go into super fucking hiatus?
Well, since that's finally out of the way, I think it's time all of the original main games were ported with enhanced material. Bring them and so would the cash so they'll have more than enough to create DOA6, bring the Xtreme series, and so on.
The DLC for DOA5 was either too expensive or shallow. I played with nude mods just to maintain my attention and the story was absolutely terrible. Perhaps a break is great for them but I would absolutely love the original games brought to more audiences on modern day platforms.
Start with Steam though.
I don't see anything bad with this. Just them saying they made enough DLC and its time to stop. Time for them to work on the next game.
Nono the japanese don't understand. They're going to make DOA XXX.
They fucked up... Its that simple, they thought they could revive a 2012 game by shoving eyecandy DLC down our throats for the next 5 fucking years.
I'm only glad they were dumb enough to port it to PC allowing modders to make better outfits than their cash DLC packs that cost more than a game.
This is good news to me b/c the team needs to take a couple of years off and recuperate the franchise with meaningful ideas. The fans maybe salty, but do you want them doing the same shit in DOA6? hell no
Take a couple of years off? They had 5 years to do that with all the DLC releases. Creating new outfits is a lot less work than building a new game engine for the next generation of their dying series. They're done. They're staying dead this time. They're out of ideas, because they really don't know how to innovate anymore or be creative.
Oh nooooo, does this mean they might have to make games later and not wank fuel for pathetic morons? Oh hi Nutaku.
They should make DOA 6 for the PS5 & Xbox Two. They both will surely come around late 2019/2020. Plenty of time to make the games.
Were you born yesterday? The PS4 and Xbox one are still new to this generation of gaming don't even think about a new console till mid-late 2020's
Mid-late 2020s? Are you on crack?
This generation of consoles is entering its fifth year already. They're not 'new' by any stretch. By the standards of most console generations, they'd be right around the end of their lifespan. Granted, this generation will probably be longer than most due to model of iterative improvement (xbox one x, ps4 pro), but do you really expect this console generation to last 15 years?
That's bonkers.
5th year is still too early. The Playstation 3 came out in 2006. Playstation 4 may it's debut in 2013. So they were making an educated guess that a new one would come out in 6-7 years, which would be in 2019/2020.
I remember they mentioned that they planned the lifecycle of the Playstation 4/Xbox1 for 10 years minimum. That's why we got an upgrade model in the 5th year. However, it's not a next-gen console.
Game development is taking much, much longer compared to the past decades, so this explain the longer lifecycle needed for these console to mature. In otherwords, we may not see a true next-gen console until 2021 or 2022.
Only GameBoy did pull this off.
Sony has already hit their 70 million milestone too with the PS4. I think my late 2019/2020 estimate was fair. They will unveil in 2019 and release 2020. They after all will be under pressure from developers for more powerful hardware for the next generation of games.
The person who said 2021/2022 is an idiot, that would be an 8-9 year cycle, the PS3 didn't last that long. The PS4 got released 7 years after the PS3.
I don't even understand why anyone would think this makes sense in the console or PC realm. It's one thing for Nintendo now having gone primarily handheld with the Switch but in terms of standard PC architecture we're coming up on a very limited amount of advancement.
New consoles as a whole doesn't make sense on the Sony and Microsoft side (lol, as if Microsoft makes sense at all when PC exists and has almost everything it does and does everything it does and better).
Newer slightly better versions like they're doing are what make the most sense because that's how technology is going at this point. This is not the 30's through 90's when we had huge leaping advancements every year.
wow... that's a stupid notion and way ahead... also are you really sure Sony will made a PS5 or Xbox having a 2? your just stupid and should die.
You're clearly a retard with issues. Thus your opinion means nothing.
Weird. Didn't they make billions of dollars on all the DLC?
No, they made a billion dollars "worth" of DLC, assuming anybody was stupid enough to buy all that laughably overpriced shit.
I'm just kidding, I know a LOT of idiots were stupid enough to buy it.
after disappointed by the Xtreme Volleyball 3 Fortune, i found new nirvana which is Senran Kegura Peach Beach Splash, damn that game is so good i couldn't put my controller for a sec.
Fuck them! They lied to their fans when they said that DOA5 Last Round was going to be the definitive edition with no more DLCs that could change the game mechanics or playability; stating that all the new DLCs would be sthetical. But later they broke their promise, and released new pay characters.
Dead or alive has been shit since Playstation 1!!
they were just milking the dumb-shits with cheap DLC!
the fans have shit-for-brains so it was easy for team-ninja to fool them!! they emulated a PS3 game on the PS4. it looks outdated and sega/am2 were fools to let them use virtua fighter.
DOA will always look plastic because Japan dont care to push visuals. some say PS5 will be revealed at e3 2018 but DOA/ninja gay-den will not do the hardware justice!!
But photo-realism is a joke once the charactor starts to talk and you see the skin and muscle move it still reminds me of the old Shenmue. and that goes for western developers too.
This is an Example of a person who shout injustice for not being able to play all DOA series game and was only able to play it on PS1... AROUND OF APPLAUSE TO THIS FOOLISH SHIT FUCKER!!!
Thats happend for created a Fighting game and turn him into a fanservice game without any interesting thing to only put stupid 0 charisma new chars like rose (for pedos japs) and honoka (for retards) and tons of useless dlcs who are only clothes...is the true..the fighting saga and the Xtreme saga have 0 innovations to fill them with pure dlcs and cool graphics..... bah.
well... have you even have thought at why they made the fanservice game of DOA? i mean look at all the girls in the DOA franchise cause from the very start DOA is more focused in making their girls sexy add the fact that the team responsible for the game focused more on the jiggle physics.
they better not give up on Ninja Gaiden
That's quite in line with my thoughts... Anyone else thinking their next game will be Ninja Gaiden 4 or Nioh 2?
Here but Nioh, I thought, was a one-off thing.
I thought the same until I saw it on PC.
just go watch some porn or hentai instead playing games with some fanservice..
Fool. You clearly missed the point of sexy outfits you uncultured fuckwit.
the concept is called ecchi, stupid, sometimes you just want sexy and not full out porn
This has always been a pice of crap game that you can will with one button smashing so GOOD
Just because you are shit at the game doesn't make the game shit.