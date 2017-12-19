Azur Lane Illustration Contest Emerges

Azur Lane developer Yostar has collaborated with Pixiv for an illustration contest, allowing the thousands of artists sketching up sexy illustrations of the franchise’s luscious women on a daily basis the opportunity to actually win some money for their hard work.

Characters from either the Red Axis faction or the Azur Lane faction are allowed and upvotes will sway the odds in the aligned faction’s favor, with one winning submission from each faction being put into the game as a reward.

Some of the applicants thus far:

The two grand prize winners (one from each faction) will also obtain ¥300,000; 6 “Awards of Excellence” winners and 6 “Special Awards” winners will be selected as well, with all of them receiving ¥10,000 – 5 runners-up will rake in ¥5,000.

The contest will persist until January 28th.