RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Ota7


Azur Lane Illustration Contest Emerges

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-13

Azur Lane developer Yostar has collaborated with Pixiv for an illustration contest, allowing the thousands of artists sketching up sexy illustrations of the franchise’s luscious women on a daily basis the opportunity to actually win some money for their hard work.

Characters from either the Red Axis faction or the Azur Lane faction are allowed and upvotes will sway the odds in the aligned faction’s favor, with one winning submission from each faction being put into the game as a reward.

Some of the applicants thus far:

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-1

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-2

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-3

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-4

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-5

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-6

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-7

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-8

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-9

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-10

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-11

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-12

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-13

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-14

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-15

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-16

AzurLane-Pixiv-Illustration-Contest-17

The two grand prize winners (one from each faction) will also obtain ¥300,000; 6 “Awards of Excellence” winners and 6 “Special Awards” winners will be selected as well, with all of them receiving ¥10,000 – 5 runners-up will rake in ¥5,000.

The contest will persist until January 28th.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments

  • jr240483 on December 20, 2017 03:23
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • the thing is where is chamo in all of this? i mean that pervy ermine would be all over the amount of topless girls they... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:14
    Hatsune Miku Ero-MMD “Does It to the Beat”
  • This could have actually been pretty good, but doesn't it kind of defeat the point of the whole "fucking to the beat" theme, if they... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:04
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • Ahahaha. What? Don't read the manga, man. People are getting their limbs chopped off pretty much on a daily basis.... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:04
    Hatsune Miku Ero-MMD “Does It to the Beat”
  • Is this like a bot generated template or something? Seems like you could put anything in those brackets and applying it to any subject. It's... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 03:02
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • What nudity?... More
  • Anonymous on December 20, 2017 02:54
    UQ Holder Nude Finale
  • This show was too graphic and violent.... More