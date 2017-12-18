Anime site Anikore has revealed its highest rated shows for 2017, with voters unsurprisingly preferring the movie of one unstoppable MMO-centric franchise over anything else that aired this year.

The ranking:



1. Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale

2. Made in Abyss

3. Tsuki ga Kirei

4. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

5. Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata Flat

6. KonoSuba Season 2

7. Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel

8. Youjo Senki

9. No Game no Life Zero

10. Hibike! Euphonium Todoketai Melody