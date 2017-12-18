Top 10 Anime of 2017, According to Anikore
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2017 03:35 JST
- Tags: Made in Abyss, Maid Dragon, Rankings, Saekano, Sword Art Online, Tsuki ga Kirei
Anime site Anikore has revealed its highest rated shows for 2017, with voters unsurprisingly preferring the movie of one unstoppable MMO-centric franchise over anything else that aired this year.
1. Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale
4. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon
5. Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata Flat
7. Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel
8. Youjo Senki
10. Hibike! Euphonium Todoketai Melody
Troll list is troll
I think you hate SAO because there's a black guy who bosses them around.
Ordinal Scale went like this:
Hello, I'm a science guy who wants to do something sinister because daughter motivation. Now, despite having a myriad of non-lethal methods in obtaining my objective, I'll just carpet murder people in a concert and hope for the best!
And I'm the super cool antagonist who has been doing this shindig for far longer than the protagonist and seemingly bionic as I can jump several heights without breaking anything in my body. None of that matters though, with a montage of faffing about an augmented REALITY, the protagonist shall beat me like all the rest of the cartoonish villains this series has offered so far.
Leaving the best for last, the mcguffin trophy wife Asuna!
Hello, I'll be doing something this time around but it's pivotal that I'm just the goal after being plot kevlar again. Watch me as protagonist claims me again as we were told we were in love despite being shoved in the first season.
BEST. ANIME. THIS. FUCKING. YEAR.
I would say "savage" but SAO is so bad you just wrote a standard summary.
I wish that character had enough development for that to be true...
I hate sao because of the Hype.
No, because it's a feminist list backed by betas!
You're looking for the only anime with afro to justify racism, keep preaching sjw..bs
It should be No Game No Life Zero for No.1 than SAO Ordinal Scale. Even you saw Yuuki in Level 100 Floor at Ruby Palace.
Reason: Very straight movie according to Volume 6 of NGLF.
SAO movie was solid but really nothing special. Throwaway story with (even for its own lore) unrealistic plot devices. Everything was just to set-up the after credits scene. I guess the director watched one too many Marvel movie.
comparing white trash tights wearing tranny cartoons to the greatness of anime is heresy
>the greatness of anime
Fucking weeb.
no, but Jediism is. I think it was officially recognized by the US in 2002? Maybe 05?
Anime isn't religion? *Suffers existential crisis*
It's heretic, actually.
Not Heresy.
If you say "heresy", it means a belief who opposed the religion doctrines.
Very weird list.
Indeed, it's not a shit list this time but a weird one.
ordinal scale seriously? O_o
i think sao is overrated, but still liked a lot half of the first anime... but that movie was awfull.....
I don't particulary hate SAO, but seriously who are you kidding ? I know the year was poor and half the good animes went to winter, so perhaps people wouldn't vote for anything from this season, but ... meh.
Also, I haven't watched those HF and NGNL movies yet.
sakuhindb opinion next, plz.
Ouzen is creepy but I'd still hit
Made in Abyss
Rakugo S2
March Comes in Like a Lion
Best anime of 2017
Best of the year in no specific order:
-Made in Abyss
-Houseki no Kuni
-Inuyashiki
-Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou
-Sakamoto Desuga
-Gabriel Dropout
The rest is crap
Sakamoto is from 2016 lol
I would fuck Lucoa's tits.
Came to see if that dude complaining about Nazi anime responded. Did anyone know what anime he was talking about? I was confused and genuinely curious.
We can all agree that #1 and #3 are shit and that pretty much everything else is fine.
I still haven't found no game no life zero torrent :(
Not worth it for now, what is available is the CAM versions ..
I read in a comment that the Blu-r version comes out in February .. I prefer to wait ..
Dragon Maid is a pile of cowshit.
fuck off
Dragon Maid is a pile of cowtits.
FTFY
cowtits = cowshit
As worst as monthly NEWTYPE lists.
So I guess this list is anime... both TV and Movies.
Classic japan epic fail tastes.
... but Love Live is not there ... weird
Love Livers don't have the time to vote
Because we need to go buy more merchandise.
Er, I mean "they"! *They* need to go buy more merch! Yeah, that's what I meant!
I love my liver.
SAO season 2 gets a rebroadcast in Japan because it's so great. So not only is it going to take up another 2 time slots when the next 2 seasons/series come out, it gets another in 2 weeks!
【SAOⅡ再放送決定！】 「ガンゲイル・オンライン」のTVアニメ化を記念して、「SAOⅡ」の再放送が決定しました！ ■日時: 2018年1月3日より 毎週水曜日24:30〜 ■送局: TOKYO MX、BS11、とちぎテレビ、群馬テレビ ぜひご覧ください！#sao_anime #ggo_anime
https://twitter.com/sao_anime/status/939691150587449344
those poor japs.
Sword Art Online again this upcoming season? lol. Japanese have good taste.
Why do they keep trying to shove this trash down our throats
Are you tied to your couch? Are you being forced to watch it? Do you need help?
Why in the FUCK isn't Abyss at the top?
Not everyone likes to watch children (even animated children) be horribly abused. Probably most of the people here just love it, but this is a terrible place.
Why are you here, then?
Just because degenerates like you are all over anime forums/sites doesn't mean all the normal people have to leave.
Probably got too dark for some people.