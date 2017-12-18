Sakura Gamer “Meet Its Three Stunning Girls”
- Date: Dec 18, 2017 03:35 JST
- Tags: Eroge, Mizugi, Nutaku, Oppai, Visual Novels, Winged Cloud, Yuri
Winged Cloud’s Sakura Gamer offers yet another sexually intense visual novel that western otaku can no doubt get behind, with the title boasting three main tantalizing heroines that players can watch play with each other.
Sakura Gamer revolves around the cute Nekohime abandoning her dream of video game development as she is slapped in the face by reality, with her childhood friend Clover introducing her to third girl Suki in an attempt to make her dreams come true.
Nekohime:
The cat-ear loving Nekohime (whose real name is Sayo) who has dreamed of producing video games since she was young; while cute, she is rather shy and has abandoned her dream to instead fix broken computers.
Clover:
The osananajimi of Nekohime, Clover is a much more sociable woman in comparison and potentially naughtier as well – she works as a middle school teacher.
Suki:
Third wheel Suki boasts a more wild and adventurous attitude than the game’s other desirable women; apparently serving as a “real-life shrine maiden”, Suki is always actively trying out new things (regardless of what they may be).
Sakura Gamer is available via Nutaku now.
