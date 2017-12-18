Imouto Sae Ireba Ii Gigantic C**k Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2017 22:58 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Comedy, Image Gallery, Imouto Sae Ireba Ii, Oppai, Silver Link
Strange visuals have emerged yet again with the 11th episode of Imouto Sae Ireba Ii, this time revolving around the enlargement of the protagonist’s genitals and somehow proving weirder than the show’s previous penis-centric episode…
Omake:
what is this shit?
They gotta keep those cucks interested somehow. Maybe a glowing c*ck will grab their attention.
Expected rooster joke, and got the truth. Losing your touch sancom.
This is so fucking riDickulous lol
But that's why i like this Anime. I feel a bit down , knowing that the next will also be the last Episode
Total agreement. I hate that this one is ending. Wish we could get another season at least. I hate how everything is 10-13 episodes now. I miss the old 24-26 episode norm.
Yeah i can see that Itsuki and Nayu will get somewhere after all this but there are sitll many open Things like Miyako and Haruto. Not to mention the bad Relationship between Itsuki and his Dad. Not to forget the big Revelation of Chihiro revealing her true Gender to Itsuki. And we need more hilarious Scenes with Setsuna xD
Blame on kids nowadays that have short attention time and change their delusional waifu every season.
This along with many other titles is why anime will never be an accepted medium to tell a story.
I agree. We all that know if you're a Japanese creator creating for a Japanese audience, if your creation is not accepted by western leftist snowflakes, you might aswell just pack it up and leave, you're done.
Uh, it clearly is an accepted medium to tell a story, given how many anime with stories are being made every year.
You're dumb.
You think I care for mainstream acceptance?
fuck normies
Another normie's mind or neophyte who only knows mainstream and try to set up facts about our series, nothing new, your usual 2017 casual watcher mind.
As someone who watch every single anime each year i am really happy that all these series exist even the "meh" ones. Advice for you, first at all try to like more than your usual mainstream then you will learn how funny animation can be .
Pretty sure you think story = high paced action or whatever else but even slow slice of life are "story".
Next
This is why Japan is an international treasure. Not because of content like this, but because they're willing to make it, and damn whatever common sense may befoul them!
Create freely, Japan! You want giant glowing cocks used as grappling hooks? YOU DO THAT THEN!
FUCK YOU SEASON 2 BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!
Dem balls
Japan STAPH
Don't know why but i am expecting a classic Castlevania style doujin game based on this...
In the old days I did not want to watch but with his big cock and the way he shakes it I was very interested in watching