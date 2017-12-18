IdolMaster: Side M “The Cross-Dresser Appears!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2017 03:35 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Bathing, Crossdressing, Drama, Fujoshi, Idol, IdolM@ster, Traps
The latest airing of the male idol centric IdolMaster: Side M has made more than just fujoshi a bit excited as the franchise’s 2nd cross-dressing character has made an (unfortunately brief) appearance, causing many to hope that he gains more air-time somehow during the anime’s final two episodes.
Omake:
What i was waiting the most in this anime but it doesn't even lasted for 5sec ... At least doujinshis exist :)
Traps, I see traps everywhere!!!
-dicks
aaaaaaand I'm out.