The Umineko fighting game, Umineko: Golden Fantasia, is now available to westerners in English thanks to MangaGamer, providing fans with a rather investing fighting game that should make for a nice change of pace from the rather lengthy visual novel.

The game boasts a large roster of 19 characters with unique moves and allows players to select and fight with two at once, each character also has their own arcade mode story to play through.

Umineko: Golden Fantasia’s OP:

Various Gameplay PVs:

MangaGamer is also planning a series of tournaments for the involved fighting game, additionally releasing a special Discord channel just for the occasion.

Umineko: Golden Fantasia is available now via Steam.



