Umineko: Golden Fantasia “An Umineko Fighting Game!”
- Date: Dec 17, 2017 05:55 JST
The Umineko fighting game, Umineko: Golden Fantasia, is now available to westerners in English thanks to MangaGamer, providing fans with a rather investing fighting game that should make for a nice change of pace from the rather lengthy visual novel.
The game boasts a large roster of 19 characters with unique moves and allows players to select and fight with two at once, each character also has their own arcade mode story to play through.
Umineko: Golden Fantasia’s OP:
Various Gameplay PVs:
MangaGamer is also planning a series of tournaments for the involved fighting game, additionally releasing a special Discord channel just for the occasion.
Umineko: Golden Fantasia is available now via Steam.
Wow. I remember proofreading the script for an English fan translation of this game about five years ago, though it ended up getting cancelled. While it's nice to finally see an official translation get released, I have to wonder, why now?
I was wondering when this would be translated, a bit late to the party, but at least it got translated.
I hate japanese trailers for games.
Is there some reason that japanese trailers for games never show any freaking gameplay? I dont care about the opening video, or some music video, I want to see the actual game.
Goddamn. I remember pirating this ages ago.
Tell me about it. I haven't even unzipped the three versions of the game with cross included the I've snatched from nyaa back then, let alone got to play it.
...isn't this old?
Yes, but it didn't have an official English version until now.
welcome to 2014
I mean 2010
that's even worse
An Umineko fighting game released? Oh, wow, this news is like ten years late.