Yet another bunch of uninteresting characters with no backstory have died during the ever deadly (and not at all thrilling) Ousama Game, with the series oozing even more melodrama than before as the series starts to reach its bloody conclusion.

    31 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:42 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I couldn't get past the 1st episode of this show.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:53 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    All chars are uninteresting characters with no backstory, Happy tree Friends have more interesting chars to this show.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:56 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    So it's a snuff anime I have better things to waste my time on.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:10 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh no, her head was taken off by a black blob.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of oldtaku
    Comment by oldtaku
    08:49 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good end: They all die, show's over, we forget it existed.

    Reply to oldtaku
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:41 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Worst anime of the season? Ousama Game, Dies Irae, or Evil or Live?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:19 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Everyone already confirm it's a shit. And it actually a shit. Why someone think they are so much talent and capable that can make shit into eatable delicious food. I don't understand at all.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:35 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just want to see this over hyped, survivor game based anime genre die. I have yet to see a good survival game in anime. It seems like the focus is always more on melodrama and bloodshed, than actual survival and thrill.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of darkjoe400
    Comment by darkjoe400
    16:20 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really Loved My-HiME (2004) which is probably the only show from that genre I loved. My-HiME in particular was a rough watch since the show implied characters died if defeated and I really liked a lot of the characters in that anime. Was a emotional wreck when it came down to the last few characters. Again I loved the show but caused me to avoid the genre like the plague.

    Reply to darkjoe400
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 19/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That's because it actually had time to set-up the characters prior to killing them. Back then a normal anime had 26 episodes. I agree that My Hime is an underrated classic, especially the first 3 episodes, which I would say, are in the Top 3 for "best first 3 episodes" ever. And it spent a lot of time to show the psychological effect on Mai seeing her friends die (or killing them herself) and then that heartwrenching twist totally nails it.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of DieHardjagged
    Comment by DieHardjagged
    21:18 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Have you seen Juuni Taisen yet?
    It had a good start but it got very predictable who was going to die.. because you would see their backstory RIGHT before they would be killed..lol.

    Reply to DieHardjagged
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:01 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Death-flagging is what you're getting at

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:56 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    How is that surprising? That happens every single time in such animes. Doesn't matter if it's utter crap like Juuni Taisen (which I dropped after 1 episode, how anyone could think it would be good is beyond me) or beloved franchises like Fate.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:54 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, Highschool of the Dead was like that. But then the author realized that the survival genre is complete nonsense because humans either die or adapt too quickly to make a story out of it. That's why all apocalypse type stories default to melodrama after the dust settles and the first shock is over.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of WA
    Comment by WA
    18:00 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who is watching this pathetic anime? I dropped watching it from the 3rd episode. IMO This the worst anime in this year

    Reply to WA
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:21 17/12/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    That nazi anime was the worst anime of the year. It was so hyped up by the supremacists and then *PLOW!* It was so BAD. Nothing else could describe it but BAD. Funny enough, a lot of supremacists went into hiding in shame while others still try to say it is "ok." LOL.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:53 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pretty sure everyone is really laughing at them.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:11 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I liked Tanya, it was well written.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:03 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    @03:11 I think OP meant Dies Irae as the "Nazi anime"

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:26 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nazi anime?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:50 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yep, Derp Irae. The pacing is horrendous, but there is a larger problem: the direction. Nothing about the way the scenes are framed generates any tension or danger, and some visual tricks are more annoying than anything else. Poor use of a musical score also contributes to this problem, and that red CG skull motif isn't cutting it for intimidation factor either (especially at 15FPS).

    Then again, it IS an H plot...don't expect anything too profound.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:00 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Probly Dies Irae, well i personaly like Dies Irae since i played H-game first im just sad that anime doesynt have such good visual side as game.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:14 17/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Maybe youjo senki?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You mean Tanya the Evil?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Can't mean Tanya as there are no Nazis in that series. The Empire is an expy of Germany circa WWI: a.k.a. the German Empire that existed from the Unification of Germany in 1871 until the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1918. Additionally, the Empire displays no signs in the anime of having any policies of racial supremacy or of even being hostile to other countries. The Empire is a meritocracy (hence how Tanya could even become an imperial age despite her age) and they were attacked first (as shown in the flashback in episode 2). The border violation / invasion by the Entente Alliance led to actual war which in turn triggered attack by the Republic because of alliances and the general fear of the Empire by other countries.

    Sorry for the text wall but for some reason the whole "Tanya's a Nazi" thing bugs the crap out of me because it's so very wrong.

    Also, Saga of Tanya the Evil is one of the best shows of the decade. Wish they'd do a sequel. If something like this King's Game mess can get made, then why not another season of Tanya? Dang fickle anime gods. Curse you Being X!

    Avatar of darkjoe400
    Comment by darkjoe400
    16:25 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Was really thrown through a loop when I found that Tanya wasn't remotely evil and the series had no Nazi themes. Actually like the weird gender bending story it turned out to be with a guy dieing and being reincarnated as a magical girl/army commander.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:17 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG!!! There are people, who still watch this show???

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of cats2
    Comment by cats2
    06:11 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Queen bitch's sister Chiemi is alive, doesn't age, and continues enforcing the kings game stuff for her existence as punishment.

    There, now just look at blog posts here and see if each episode has titty groping or not.

    Reply to cats2
    Avatar of konakona
    Comment by konakona
    15:45 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    We're just seeing how bad the show can get at this point.

    Reply to konakona
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:31 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can someone punch that bitch in the face all ready

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:34 18/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What is there to expect of the necrophiliac nips?

    Reply to Anonymous



