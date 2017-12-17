Love Live Sunshine Fidget Spinners Fashionably Late

Gargantuan fictional idol franchise Love Live has taken advantage of the latest craze (albeit several months late – evidently the container ship from China was delayed somehow) by producing some Love Live Sunshine inspired fidget spinners, merchandise that fans will no doubt collect whilst also helping the franchise’s more juvenile fans.

7-Eleven’s 7-net online shopping outlet has teamed up with Spin Gear to produce the fidget spinners:

The fidget spinners in action courtesy of Spin Gear’s Twitter:

The fad items can be pre-ordered now and will also be available at Comiket 93.