Love Live Sunshine Fidget Spinners Fashionably Late
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 17, 2017 17:25 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Comiket, Idol, Love Live!, Marketing, Otaku
Gargantuan fictional idol franchise Love Live has taken advantage of the latest craze (albeit several months late – evidently the container ship from China was delayed somehow) by producing some Love Live Sunshine inspired fidget spinners, merchandise that fans will no doubt collect whilst also helping the franchise’s more juvenile fans.
7-Eleven’s 7-net online shopping outlet has teamed up with Spin Gear to produce the fidget spinners:
The fidget spinners in action courtesy of Spin Gear’s Twitter:
The fad items can be pre-ordered now and will also be available at Comiket 93.
YOU ALL LAUGHED AT HARUHI FANS WHEN THEY RELEASED THE HARUHI TISSUE BOX COLLECTION, WELL, WHO'S LAUGHING NOW?
everything related to haruhi is cause for laughter, specially their fanboys.
We are still laughing.
I'm crying. Does that count too?
Tears are an otaku's laughter.
Those aren't tears, tey're a manly soul's sweat.
Fidget spinners aren't nearly as cool as beyblades.
Fidget spinners? Does anybody still use them? I think I saw one in a trash bin together with Pokemon go
Considering the fandom, this could reignite the whole fad.
Or be a total failure. Where's that image of that guy buying fidget spinner "stock" then begging people to buy it all off him when the fad died?
I always wanted to take Dia for a spin.
So take a $1 fidget spinner that they cant get rid of anymore, slap a ll sticker on it and repackage it and sell it for $21 each
I went check and yeah it is $21, wtf!
I thought it just ball bearing fix with 3 pcs metal with sticker on it.
Why do they look like a pair of steel chairs welded together?
WWE tie in?
I personally hate fidget spinners, but if i find these i would def collect them.