Ikkyuu Nyuukon Sexually Insatiable
The rambunctious schoolgirl sex of Ikkyuu Nyuukon has thankfully made a return with its 2nd episode, naturally subjecting its lucky male to the lusts of the ero-anime’s multiple attractive girls and additionally introducing some skimpy bikinis to help keep the sexual antics fresh.
Omake:
damm queen bee, so if it had been done by T-rex studio be awesome.
>queen bee
yamete kudyastop
can someone say BAD END MUCH?
first the girl he likes pretty much rejects him to the point that she pretty much have become a man hating lesbian at this point, then those sex craved seniors more or less turned him into a mindless monster. clearly this ova went into "bad end" mode to more or less tell viewers to read the books. seriously though. what's with these ovas and their obsession with bad endings?
i wished their breasts would be even bigger.
disgusting.
schoolgirls? lolnope.
Yum, Keep them cumming.
It's one thing having grotesque breasts, but when the girls have more massive body size than the guy, you just know it's shit tier art.
Queen Bee is the cancer of hentai studios
I don't like Queen Bee too but they are still a lot better than Edge. Look what they have done to Hitozuma Life, the animations and art design looks like shit. It's a shame that amateurs like these made an Hitozuma anime.
Queen Bee at least has a way better art design. The huge breasts looks so much better in Ikkyu Nyuukon, it's a must see for people like me who are totally into girls with huge breasts. I can't wait for the translated version <3