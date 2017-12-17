Chilly Cirno Cosplay Seasonably Sensational
Touhou’s one and only ice fairy Cirno has obtained a rather timely cosplay, with the 3D woman making the smart choice of taking her Cirno outfit into a snowy wonderland – a perfect compliment to the chilly character.
The cute and chilly Cirno cosplay:
I hate to admit it, even if it is a dude, its still a cute cosplayer.
Those hands are the hands of a man...plus, botox face? Can't change your expression?
More of 2 facial expressions and it would have been cool.
more like advent cirno
That's a dude, right?
You need to go out of that dark hole more if you can't tell the difference anymore. No offense even though you probably will.
I can't unsee.
S for Surprise.
baka
That is just fucking adorable, would embrace while making love with.
Would stand directly in front of her and render her offence useless.
This is good!
Wait till she opens her mouth