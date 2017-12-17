Bra-Wearing Man Streaks in Near Freezing Weather

Residents of Tokyo’s Musashimurayama city have spotted a man streaking around in the freezing cold wearing nothing but a “pinkish orange” colored brassiere, the prospect of hypothermia apparently not dampening the heat of his perverted desires.

On the morning of December 16th, residents of Musashimurayama city witnessed a nude man streaking about wearing only a bra and immediately called police.

Police intending to charge him with indecent exposure were flummoxed to find he had disappeared by the time they got there, leaving only the bizarre eyewitness reports to work with.

According to witnesses, hel seemed to be about 30 and 170cm tall, having short hair, and was wearing black-rimmed glasses and wore only a pinkish orange color woman’s brassiere.

At the time of the incident, Musashimurayama city was sunny but as the temperature was less than 6 degrees centigrade, the culprit will presumably be seeking hypothermia treatment soon enough…