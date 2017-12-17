Bra-Wearing Man Streaks in Near Freezing Weather
Residents of Tokyo’s Musashimurayama city have spotted a man streaking around in the freezing cold wearing nothing but a “pinkish orange” colored brassiere, the prospect of hypothermia apparently not dampening the heat of his perverted desires.
On the morning of December 16th, residents of Musashimurayama city witnessed a nude man streaking about wearing only a bra and immediately called police.
Police intending to charge him with indecent exposure were flummoxed to find he had disappeared by the time they got there, leaving only the bizarre eyewitness reports to work with.
According to witnesses, hel seemed to be about 30 and 170cm tall, having short hair, and was wearing black-rimmed glasses and wore only a pinkish orange color woman’s brassiere.
At the time of the incident, Musashimurayama city was sunny but as the temperature was less than 6 degrees centigrade, the culprit will presumably be seeking hypothermia treatment soon enough…
No one took a picture of him?
So it was you Rift? You sick poor fuck
wait Tokyo's Musashimurayama city...isn't Tokyo a city..is it big enough now to have other cities inside it?
From Wikipedia: “Tokyo is often referred to as a city, but is officially known and governed as a "metropolitan prefecture", which differs from and combines elements of a city and a prefecture, a characteristic unique to Tokyo.”
Maybe he's just good with cold weather? I've walked on ice with no socks on before in my back garden.
In T shirt and shorts, I have done similar shat in much colder freeze of -22F/-30C, in order to see my body turn purple in minutes.
That was fun.
Not secure in my manhood enough to do something like this dude did in just a bra, and I try to keep my criminal records down to nothing, especially in different countries. Not even traffic citations.
Pent up stress.
a fake, obviously. no photos. no reliable sources.