Top 10 Anime Onee-sans

The best older sisters of anime have been sorted according to the opinions of voters with this latest ranking, whether it be due to their kind hearts and dependability or just their more developed bodies – with the older sister of one popular comedy series managing to achieve first place this time.

The ranking:



1. Tsukuyo (Gintama)

2. Kawamoto Akari (Sangatsu no Lion)

3. Ram (Re:Zero)

4. Hoto Cocoa (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

5 (tie). Tohsaka Rin (Fate/stay night)

5 (tie). Hirasawa Yui (K-ON!)

7. Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)

8. Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

9. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

10. Miu Amano (Blend-S)