Live Action Dragon Ball Z Fan Film Astounds

DragonBallZLightofHope-Fan-Film-1

DragonBallZLightofHope-Fan-Film-2

DragonBallZLightofHope-Fan-Film-3

Yet another fan film has emerged forth from the Internet, this time paying tribute to the long-standing Dragon Ball Z franchise, replete with fast-paced action, corny dialogue and of course long-drawn out battle cries that (fortunately) do not last minutes in duration.

The rather compelling 35-minute creation:

The Internet has seemingly taken a liking to the fan movie as well, as it has acquired almost 2 million views in 5 days.



