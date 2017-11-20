Pussy-sucking guro artist Shoko Nakagawa has disturbed the internet yet again as she has obsessed over the release of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, naturally reveling in her purchases by carrying them around in her mouth – which she has done on other occasions, strangely enough.

Shoko’s tweet on her purchase of the double package:

“Both sides of the Pokemon Ultra Sun Ultra Moon Double Package are delicious!”

Her tweet on each individual game: