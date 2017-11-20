Gintama Manga “May End Soon”

Gintama‘s “Silver Soul Arc” has been announced to be the anime’s next arc, supposedly the final one of the entire series according to Gintama mangaka Hideaki Sorachi – a fate that will likely not happen considering how the popular Naruto “ended”.

Hideaki Sorachi has been writing this arc since July 2016 and it is currently still ongoing; a magazine scan announced that the arc will be adapted by the anime next:

In addition, “Katte ni MY SOUL” by DISH has been selected as the arc’s opening song and “Hana ichi monme” by Burnout Syndrome will serve as the ending, an exact air date has not been announced for the new arc but more details are expected to arrive next week.