Blend S Squeezes Tight
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 20, 2017 00:13 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Blend S, Comedy, Image Gallery, Oppai, Tan, Waitress
Heavily memed waitress anime Blend S has continued to cater towards specific fetishes as fever-inducing blonde Hinata Kaho has gotten a tan, adding a distinct “caramel” flavor to the show’s endless onslaught of service.
Omake:
People in their early to mid 20's will definitely love this anime, it's slow paced full of service with a bunch of cute girls doing cute things and for some reason with also two male company which are refreshing change.