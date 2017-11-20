RSSChannel

Akemi Homura Cosplay Packing Heat

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-3

Gunslinger magical girl Akemi Homura has drawn one of her many firearms to fight off the evil witches as demonstrated by this new cosplay, with the cosplayer matching the fictional girl’s attitude by providing the usual emotionless expression – which was no doubt unintentional.

The well-armed Homura cosplay:

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-1

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-2

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-3

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-4

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-5

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-6

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-7

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-8

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-9

Serious-Revolver-Homura-Cosplay-10



    1 Comment
    Avatar of MayoiNeko
    Comment by MayoiNeko
    00:27 20/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is obviously a trap. A pretty cute one, but still a trap.
    Just look at those thighs, they definitely belong to a man.

