Breast Book “We Removed Those Pesky Bras!”

The 2nd release of the “Full-Sized Breasts Reference Book” series has apparently heeded reader feedback by disrobing the participating women of their bras, exposing their bare breasts for buyers to endlessly ogle.

The holy tome offers 30 bare breasts of varying sizes:

The decision will no doubt acquire the creators a significant increase in revenue, though some may question why they didn’t do this in the beginning – or how there could even be a shortage of such material in print or digital form in the first place…