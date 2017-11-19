Kantai Collection successor Azur Lane has been censored, causing the radiation mark on the bomb of the cute Indianapolis to be transformed into a cat face due to it reminding triggerated sensitives of the nuclear bomb drops.

The tan Indianapolis can be seen holding onto what many assumed to be one of the nuclear bombs, the “Fat Man”:

Many are assuming that this change was made due to player complaints, though how altering the symbol and not the bomb itself rectifies the problem has internet denizens baffled – the censorship:

The developers however have been remiss in altering the radiation symbol for one of the character’s skill icons:

Despite such absurd censorship, some may at least find the cat face to better compliment the cute girl…