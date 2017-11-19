RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Jappydolls


AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-1

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-2

Kantai Collection successor Azur Lane has been censored, causing the radiation mark on the bomb of the cute Indianapolis to be transformed into a cat face due to it reminding triggerated sensitives of the nuclear bomb drops.

The tan Indianapolis can be seen holding onto what many assumed to be one of the nuclear bombs, the “Fat Man”:

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-4

Many are assuming that this change was made due to player complaints, though how altering the symbol and not the bomb itself rectifies the problem has internet denizens baffled – the censorship:

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-1

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-2

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-3

The developers however have been remiss in altering the radiation symbol for one of the character’s skill icons:

AzurLane-Indianapolis-Censorship-5

Despite such absurd censorship, some may at least find the cat face to better compliment the cute girl…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:58 19/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It'll die down soon enough as do all Chinese cash grabs.

    If there is one nice thing about AL is all the new tan girl hentai.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Eleonora Busty Bunny Girl Figure
    Kinect’s Failings Demonstrated by Sexy Girls
    Aki Sora Banned – “We Can No Longer Depict Incest”
    Total Eclipse Cryska Barchenowa Figma
    Takanashi Rika Bunny Girl Cosplay Quite Cheeky
    Reimu Ero-Cosplay A Grand Blessing
    Menace Ero-Cosplay by Nishizuku Hiyo Royally Busty
    Illustrator Legends


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments