Voters have weighed in on the anime characters they believe would prove most effective in doling out advice on romance, leading to one charmingly bespectacled maiden who doesn’t know everything acquiring first place.

The ranking:



1. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)

2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

3. Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

4. Sanae Furukawa (Clannad)

5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

6. Nozomi Tojou (Love Live!)

7. Hachiman Hikigaya (Oregairu)

8. Koshi Sugawara (Haikyu!!)

9. Keima Katsuragi (Kami Nomi zo Shiru Sekai)

10. Shinichi Katori (Tsuredure Children)