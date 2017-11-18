The mass spending antics of yet another obsessed anime fan has been spotted on Twitter, with the rather wealthy fan this time purchasing 100 copies of Young Jump merely because Love Live seiyuu Rikako Aida (Riko Sakurauchi) was on the cover.

The rather lusty cover of the magazine, which reveals Rikako Aida’s cleavage:

Pictures of the 100 books the crazed fan purchased:

The new copy of Young Jump also possessed an abundance of pictures featuring Rikako Aida:

Many are quite confused as to why the fan bought copies of Young Jump as opposed to the seiyuu’s CDs or otherwise, since those would likely see to her actually receiving some shekels…