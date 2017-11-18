Mizuryuu Kei Dakimakura Gets A Leg Up

The latest in dakimakura technology has arrived, with this new product offering buyers some dangling legs to wrap around themselves whilst hugging it, sure to aid creepy otaku in ridding themselves of their eternal loneliness.

Thought up by none other than the esteemed Mizuryuu Kei, the idea initially began as a joke sketch:

The dakimakura would also provide support for the user’s body:

Full Graphic Factory, a Japanese T-shirt manufacturing company, worked with Mizuryuu Kei to make the concept a reality – an early prototype:

Finally the product was complete:

The product was advertised courtesy of a Japanese model:

Mizuryuu Kei’s 2-legged dakimakura will be available for purchase at the upcoming Comiket 93 from December 29th to December 31st.