DynamicChord-Music-Scenes-3

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-14

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-11

The sheer quality of Dynamic Chord, an anime that has been gaining recognition due to its absurdly lazy animation and terrible visuals, is attracting rather more attention than anything it could ever put in its episodes.

The anime is based on the otome musical-themed visual novel series of the same name and revolves around the careers of several bands, however it also seems to have a very limited budget, being rife with low quality art and animation and a substantial number of awkward cuts:

DynamicChord-Music-Scenes-3

Several egregious errors are also present in the show, from awkwardly placed seat-belts to constantly contorting art-styles; those watching on NicoNicoDouga were not at all shy about pointing out the anime’s abundance of blunders:

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-1

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-2

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-3

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-4

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-5

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-6

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-7

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-8

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-9

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-10

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-11

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-12

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-13

DynamicChord-Abundance-Errors-14



    Comment by Anonymous
    22:44 18/11/2017

    Okay, okay. "Egregious" was the word of the week. Can we move on to some other adjective?

    


