Blend S Memes “Westerners Are the Worst”

Westerners who have been watching sadistic waitress anime Blend S have (for some reason) made a meme out of the anime’s opening sequence, causing many to start creating their own in an attempt to gain attention from the masses and feel good about themselves.

The “creative” meme involves using 5 seconds from the OP and then following it up with something that also starts with an “s”; leading to a slew of worthless videos that many have described to only be funny to prenatal beings: