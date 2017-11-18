Alkemo: Kemomimi Alchemist “The Purrfect RPG”

Cute cat girls and lewd perversions have combined with the release of Souzai-Soft’s “Alkemo: Kemomimi Alchemist“, bound to satiate those who need more RPGs that require gathering thousands of reagents to produce potions and weapons (as well as sexy cat girls).

The game focuses on the main cat-eared protagonist accidentally cursing herself and going on a journey to gather the ingredients for a cure, additionally using aphrodisiacs to lessen the effects (or by getting involved in a situation of the H variety).

Alkemo: Kemomimi Alchemist is fully-voiced but will require effort to find the H-scenes; the game is available now.