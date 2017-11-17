RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-5

Palette Parade has taken real world painters and transformed the grizzled men into clean-shaven anime boys, sure to draw in the usual members of the rotten contingent whilst likely causing them to believe that the artists really had such outlandish hair colors.

A mere handful of the many real world painters that will be present:

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-1

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-2

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-3

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-4

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-5

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-6

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-7

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-8

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-9

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-10

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-11

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-12

PaletteParade-Smartphone-Game-13

Most women who will be playing the visual novel will likely be unfamiliar with most of the character’s real world counter parts, though such a triviality will likely not matter so long as there are effeminate boys.

A previously released PV:

Palette Parade will stylishly debut on both PCs and smartphones come summer of 2018.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Nintendo Switch Patent Battle: “Suspend All Sales!”
    Japanese Democrats to Censor Internet, Ban Adult Games?
    Kuroko no Basket Gets 3rd Season
    Beautiful Touwa Erio Figure
    Shimakaze Cosplay by Ema Sakura
    NicoNico Booth Babes Quite Ravishing
    Hinako Ero-Fitness Idol Gallery
    Lightning Cosplay by Miri


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments