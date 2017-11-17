Palette Parade has taken real world painters and transformed the grizzled men into clean-shaven anime boys, sure to draw in the usual members of the rotten contingent whilst likely causing them to believe that the artists really had such outlandish hair colors.

A mere handful of the many real world painters that will be present:

Most women who will be playing the visual novel will likely be unfamiliar with most of the character’s real world counter parts, though such a triviality will likely not matter so long as there are effeminate boys.

A previously released PV:

Palette Parade will stylishly debut on both PCs and smartphones come summer of 2018.