Hiromi Tsuru Passes Away At 57

Hiromi Tsuru, best known for her role as Bulma in the popular Dragon Ball series (who she has been voicing since 1986), has unfortunately passed away at the not so ripe old age of 57, ending the chapter of yet another legendary seiyuu.

Found unconscious in her car on the metropolitan expressway in central Tokyo, Hiromi Tsuru was deftly brought to a hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead; her seat belt had been fastened and police say there was no sign of an accident – further investigations are being conducted, but it is assumed that she may have succumbed to some form of illness.

Even the western Dragon Ball fanbase has grieved over the esteemed woman’s passing: