Despite its terrifying bugs, Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation has been receiving an abundance of praise due to it introducing some sultry shower scenes for its gacha system, a perverted incentive to make players spend their hard-earned cash.

The moist scenes serve as the transition sequence after players put in money, with a more lewd scene being showcased to players who manage to acquire an “SSR” item – some of the regular shower scenes (and one SSR scene):

More of the sexually intense “SSR” shower scenes:

Considering how rare it is to achieve an SSR item, in proper loot box style players may unfortunately need to fork over quite a bit for a chance to see their favorite maiden’s sultriest animation – Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation can be played via DMM now for free.