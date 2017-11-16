Top 10 Anime Infants

The admirable anime infants and babies who have crawled into the hearts of watchers (and will likely be something most otaku will never have to deal with) have served as the focus of yet another ranking, this time with a variety of older shows getting some much deserved respect.

The ranking:



1. Nohara Himawari (Crayon Shin-chan)

2. Ikura-chan (Sazae-san)

3. Hajime-chan (Tensai Bakabon)

4. Akachan Man (Sore Yuke! Anpanman)

5. Gatchan (Dr. Slump)

6. Kiyuupii-chan (Kewpie Brand’s Main Character)

7. Taruruto (Magical Taruruto-kun)

8 (tie). Bou (Spirited Away)

8 (tie). Minoru Enoki (Akachan to Boku)

10. Pan (Dragon Ball Super)