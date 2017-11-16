Shimakaze Ero-MMD Particularly Petite
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Nov 16, 2017 01:56 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Pettanko
The once immeasurably worshiped Shimakaze has managed to scrounge up enough attention to acquire herself an erotic MMD animation, which features the petite girl being ravaged in a variety of positions and bound to rekindle interest in Kantai Collection as a result (for some at least).
-Not having thighighs.
Isn't that one of her appeals?