New Mario Bros Hollywood Movie Rumored

Eager-Peach-by-Denkishowgun

The widely praised Mario franchise may once again become the victim of Hollywood as Nintendo are currently in talks about the production of a new movie, with the poor plumber looking likely to be humiliated twice in one lifetime.

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures are supposedly close to achieving an agreement with Nintendo in regards to producing a Mario-centric animated movie, giving some fans at least a little hope as the movie will not be live action like the first atrocity from 1993 – though Illumination are responsible for the equally detestable “Minions”.

Further details are lacking – Nintendo of America responded to inquiries with “we have nothing to announce on this topic”, leaving everyone in the dark as usual regarding Hollywood’s schenanigans…



