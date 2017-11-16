RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation Bug Truly Horrific

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-3

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-2

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (a PC version of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3) has made a memorable debut as a few users have encountered a rather traumatizing bug which could easily be confused for an ill-timed Halloween mode.

Aside from system errors and difficulties getting the game to even start, a few other buyers have run into a terrifying glitch that seemingly mangles the game’s girls:

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-1

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-2

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-3

DeadorAliveXtremeVenusVacation-Launch-Bugs-4

The launch trailer for Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation:

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation can be played via DMM now via a free-to-play model, though only Japanese have been blessed with the opportunity to play it.

While the game may have gotten off to a rocky start, those who have been itching for a nude mod of the breast-laden title may soon get their wish…



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments