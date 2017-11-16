Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation Bug Truly Horrific
Nov 16, 2017
Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (a PC version of Dead or Alive Xtreme 3) has made a memorable debut as a few users have encountered a rather traumatizing bug which could easily be confused for an ill-timed Halloween mode.
Aside from system errors and difficulties getting the game to even start, a few other buyers have run into a terrifying glitch that seemingly mangles the game’s girls:
The launch trailer for Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation:
Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation can be played via DMM now via a free-to-play model, though only Japanese have been blessed with the opportunity to play it.
While the game may have gotten off to a rocky start, those who have been itching for a nude mod of the breast-laden title may soon get their wish…
