Waifu Anime Rap Becomes YouTube Ad
The creator of an anime-centric rap parody that pokes fun at “extreme waifuism” has demonstrated how easy it is to submit content as a YouTube ad, naturally amazing many as to how such a thing is not only possible but very cheap to do – though the ad will likely not live long as feminists and SJWs will no doubt complain once they discover it.
The cringe abundant parody:
According to the video’s creator, the ad only plays at 3 A.M. but cannot be skipped, forcing the watcher to bask in its 4-minute long glory – which apparently costs the creator $5 a day for a few hundred individuals.
Comments online about the rap parody:
“WTF IS THIS AND WHY IS THIS AN ADVERTISEMENT.”
“I JUST GOT THIS AS A FUCKING AD AND I AM SO DONE.”
“Reddit has betrayed me. Subscribed.”
“It’s not even promoting an item it’s just telling you to masturbate to anime, fucking hilarious.”
“Creepy as fuck, i love it.”
“Seemed so innocent and carefree at first then the darkness arrived.”
“This is so deep into weebshit there are very few people who I can share it with. And I’m very sad about it. Can’t post this one to Facebook.”
“What the hell did I just watch?”
“I’m both intrigued and terrified.”
“I already feel like I’m a degenerate, but this requires some stiff drinks.”
“I’m not so solid on the whole ‘encouraging socially-stunted losers to kill themselves’ thing. Seems like something that at the very least shouldn’t be allowed in an ad. Like, I get it’s not serious and all, but still.”
“omfg Kill me now plz.”
“Good to see the internet’s still got it.”
“This is fucking amazing.”
“This is fantastic. My friends and I have a tradition of trying to freak each other out with YouTube videos while tripping on acid. You just have me an ace in the hole.”
“Ok. I’m sold. Where do I go to meet these cartoon chicks?”
I give up and close it at half way to the end.
The song is so awful and both vocals are so bad.
Haha that was funny and creepy!