RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Looking Glass


Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-6

The beloved transformation sequence has served as the focus of these new rankings as voters have dutifully selected the ones they loved the most, with the results no doubt being influenced by the sexiness that is commonly present in such transformations.

The ranking, according to males:


1. Kill la Kill

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-1

2. Yuuki Yuna wa Yuusha de Aru

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-2

3. Accel World

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-3

4. Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-4

5. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-5

6. Overlord

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-6

7. Flip Flappers

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-7

8. Senki Zesshou Symphogear

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-8

9. Sword Art Online

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-9

10. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Males-10

The ranking, according to females:


1. Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Love!

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-1

2. Sailor Moon

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-2

3. Ao no Exorcist

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-3

4. Kill la Kill

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-4

5. Macross Delta

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-5

6. World Trigger

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-6

7. Card Captor Sakura

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-7

8. Kamigami no Asobi

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-8

9. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-9

10. Ayakashi – Samurai Horror Stories

Top10-Anime-Best-Transformations-2017-by-Females-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments