Top 10 Anime With the Best Transformations
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 15, 2017 03:42 JST
- Tags: Accel World, Binan Boueibu Love, Kill la Kill, Rankings, Sailor Moon, Yuki Yuna Yusha
The beloved transformation sequence has served as the focus of these new rankings as voters have dutifully selected the ones they loved the most, with the results no doubt being influenced by the sexiness that is commonly present in such transformations.
The ranking, according to males:
1. Kill la Kill
2. Yuuki Yuna wa Yuusha de Aru
3. Accel World
4. Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha
5. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096
6. Overlord
10. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya
The ranking, according to females:
1. Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Love!
2. Sailor Moon
4. Kill la Kill
10. Ayakashi – Samurai Horror Stories
Made in Abyss transformation scene
The one and only true best transformation was in Suite Precure.