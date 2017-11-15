The beloved transformation sequence has served as the focus of these new rankings as voters have dutifully selected the ones they loved the most, with the results no doubt being influenced by the sexiness that is commonly present in such transformations.

The ranking, according to males:



1. Kill la Kill

2. Yuuki Yuna wa Yuusha de Aru

3. Accel World

4. Mahou Shoujo Lyrical Nanoha

5. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096

6. Overlord

7. Flip Flappers

8. Senki Zesshou Symphogear

9. Sword Art Online

10. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya

The ranking, according to females:



1. Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Love!

2. Sailor Moon

3. Ao no Exorcist

4. Kill la Kill

5. Macross Delta

6. World Trigger

7. Card Captor Sakura

8. Kamigami no Asobi

9. Shingeki no Kyojin

10. Ayakashi – Samurai Horror Stories