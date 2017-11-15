RSSChannel

New Pokemon Movie “Shocking & Unexpected!”

The Pokemon franchise has made a pretty bold move with its latest film “Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!”, as it has included a brief scene near the end where Pikachu does something rather outlandish – and immediately prompting all those in the theater to express not only shock but hatred as well.

A video that was taken within the theater, spoilers are naturally present:

Naturally many have been quick to assume that this event is likely a figment of Ash’s imagination or a projection of Pikachu’s thoughts; Kate Bristol (the actress who voiced Pikachu) gave her opinion on Tumblr:

“Hi guys I am the voice actor who did Pikachu’s English stuff.

I think the literal circumstances under which Pikachu is “speaking” are up to interpretation… I saw it as something in Ash’s mind. But it’s up to anyone.

And it’s ok to think it’s super weird; I sat in the theater with the rest of the cast while everyone shouted “what the fuck” and I sat there laughing at how bizarre it all is, especially hearing my squeaky little voice come out of it (personally, I did my best to mimic Ikue Otani as she is the master. This part in Japanese is adorable.).

Welp, at the end of the day Pokémon is a good time and I sure as hell enjoyed being a Pikachu for .5 seconds”



