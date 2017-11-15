New Pokemon Movie “Shocking & Unexpected!”
The Pokemon franchise has made a pretty bold move with its latest film “Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!”, as it has included a brief scene near the end where Pikachu does something rather outlandish – and immediately prompting all those in the theater to express not only shock but hatred as well.
A video that was taken within the theater, spoilers are naturally present:
Naturally many have been quick to assume that this event is likely a figment of Ash’s imagination or a projection of Pikachu’s thoughts; Kate Bristol (the actress who voiced Pikachu) gave her opinion on Tumblr:
“Hi guys I am the voice actor who did Pikachu’s English stuff.
I think the literal circumstances under which Pikachu is “speaking” are up to interpretation… I saw it as something in Ash’s mind. But it’s up to anyone.
And it’s ok to think it’s super weird; I sat in the theater with the rest of the cast while everyone shouted “what the fuck” and I sat there laughing at how bizarre it all is, especially hearing my squeaky little voice come out of it (personally, I did my best to mimic Ikue Otani as she is the master. This part in Japanese is adorable.).
Welp, at the end of the day Pokémon is a good time and I sure as hell enjoyed being a Pikachu for .5 seconds”
And nobody minds all the grownups being heard in the cinema, and no kids?
So the running theme is that most all legendary Pokemon can speak, either telepathically or for real. So Pikachu is a legednary Pokemon now?
Meowth was always a legendary Pokemon. Team rocket lesson was that the true treasure was right next to them all along.
So wait. Is this only in english version or did he also speak in japanese one?
Apparently it is in the Japanese version but maybe because it sounded better nobody minded?
it's so disgusting, it even gave goosebumps, wtf where they thinking!?
No, it's because Pokeballs are quantum entanglement devices that disintegrate the original and create a perfect copy, Pickachu is smart not to enter a pokeball as it would unavoidably kill it brutally, since disintegration is an atom by atom stripping of the object mass, without pain reducing mechanisms, so yeah, Pokemons die in a brutal way while entering a pokeball, way to go pikachu :thumbsup:
Pokemon abuse xD
Pokemon abuse ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
I really didn't know what to make out of this, part of me feel slightly betrayed i mean all this time and now all of sudden speaks ? this reminds me of those tom&jerry movies where they both speak for some godly reason, it just felt slightly inconsistent in this case.