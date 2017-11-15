Chilly Kurara-chan Ero-Figure

Suzutsuki Kurara has become the next esteemed ero-manga illustrator to receive their own fabulous figurine, depicting the illustrator’s original character Kurara-chan partially bundled up for the winter, though she can be stripped by buyers should they wish to see the poor girl suffering in the cold – Kurara-chan will thankfully arrive in June when its nice and warm.

Kurara-chan can be pre-ordered now.