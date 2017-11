Shows that revolve around or simply possess gruesome youkai (mythological Japanese demons and spirits) have been ranked by anime fans for a change, resulting in a recently aired series trumping any and all nostalgic classics.

The ranking:



1. Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu

3. Natsume Yuujinchou

4. Inuyasha

5. GeGeGe no Kitaro

6. xxxHOLiC

7. Gugure! Kokkuri-san

8. Yu Yu Hakusho

9. Ao no Exorcist

10. Jigoku Sensei Nube