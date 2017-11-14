RSSChannel

Seemingly incapable of producing new original characters, Namco Bandai has announced that Noctis of Final Fantasy XV will soon be making his way to Tekken VII, filling the much needed role of “effeminate male” and diversifying the game’s roster even more painfully.

The exceedingly long 4-minute trailer:

Noctis will arrive sometime next spring as DLC, Tekken VII is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



    Comment by Anonymous
    22:26 14/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now we know what happened to Episode Noctis dlc

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:06 14/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    XV was so bad Noctis moved to another game twice

