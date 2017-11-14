Seemingly incapable of producing new original characters, Namco Bandai has announced that Noctis of Final Fantasy XV will soon be making his way to Tekken VII, filling the much needed role of “effeminate male” and diversifying the game’s roster even more painfully.

The exceedingly long 4-minute trailer:

Noctis will arrive sometime next spring as DLC, Tekken VII is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.