Street Fighter V Takamaki Ann Nude Mod Red Hot

The tantalizingly tight Takamaki Ann from Persona 5, who was recently modded into top fighting game Street Fighter V, has now obtained a nude mod for her non-nude mod, allowing hardcore Persona fans to ogle the woman’s naughty bits in a fighting game scenario.

A video of the non-nude Takamaki Ann mod, which merely replaces Karin:

Her incredibly alluring nude mod:

Owners of Street Fighter V’s PC version looking to get their hands on the nude mod will need to make a request on the creator’s Deviantart page, the non-nude model can be requested as well.