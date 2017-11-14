She Ill Server Overrun With Perversion

Another pixel art side-scrolling game of the H variety has made itself known, with “She Ill Server” allowing players to take control of a girl who can command monsters and subsequently violate women with them, a power that some individuals will no doubt wish they had.

The oddly titled She Ill Server follows the journey of “Ex-ill” as she explores a research facility under attack by monsters, though the monsters are (unsurprisingly) more interested in mating than killing – a trait that amorous buyers will surely find most fascinating.

The relatively brief She Ill Server can be enjoyed by pixel art enthusiasts now.