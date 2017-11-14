Four Anime Movies Vie For An Oscar

Otaku are on the edge of their seats in anticipation as yet more animated films have been submitted for consideration of an Oscar, with one of those chosen bound to enrage its many haters should it actually succeed in garnering one.

Five anime movies are present among the twenty-six total submissions: In This Corner of the World, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, Napping Princess, A Silent Voice, and Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale.

The entire list, as chosen by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Cinderella the Cat

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The Emoji Movie

Ethel & Ernest

Ferdinand

The Girl without Hands

In This Corner of the World

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Loving Vincent

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea

Napping Princess

A Silent Voice

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Star

Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale

Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming

Only five of these films will be nominated for a chance at earning the Oscar for “Best Animated Feature”.