Four Anime Movies Vie For An Oscar
Otaku are on the edge of their seats in anticipation as yet more animated films have been submitted for consideration of an Oscar, with one of those chosen bound to enrage its many haters should it actually succeed in garnering one.
Five anime movies are present among the twenty-six total submissions: In This Corner of the World, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, Napping Princess, A Silent Voice, and Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale.
The entire list, as chosen by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Cinderella the Cat
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The Emoji Movie
Ethel & Ernest
Ferdinand
The Girl without Hands
In This Corner of the World
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Napping Princess
A Silent Voice
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Star
Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale
Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming
Only five of these films will be nominated for a chance at earning the Oscar for “Best Animated Feature”.
god dammit oscars
Sword Art Online
Razzie Award worst movie/sequel 2017
Kirito worst main
I understand all of them being there with the exception of SAO, you have to be fucking kidding me with that one.
I dunno, Asuna's nipples were pretty motion picture arts and sciencey.