UQ Holder BD “Will Be Uncensored”

Manga artist Ken Akamatsu (Love Hina, Mahou Sensei Negima and UQ Holder) has revealed on Twitter that the BD editions of UQ Holder will in fact no longer have the cute and furry censorship as seen on TV, indirectly promising that nipples will be in full view for fans to endlessly ogle.

Ken Akamatsu’s tweet:

“Ah, that’s right. As for UQ Holder’s BD edition, the shower stall battle’s censorship is not present. I asked the director.”

The shower stall battle’s censorship, for those unfamiliar: