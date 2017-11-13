RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-3

One particularly magical series has been selected by the masses as the show they are focusing on this season, which has additionally managed to best a sequel season, a rare occurrence amongst rankings.

The ranking:


1. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-1

2. Himouto Umaru-chan Season 2

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-2

3. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World-

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-3

4. Blend S

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-4

5. Imouto Sae Ireba Ii

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-5

6. Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-6

7. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-7

8. Jyuuni Taisen

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-8

9. Houseki no Kuni

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-9

10. Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau

Top20-Anime-Youre-Watching-2017-10

11. Osomatsu-san Season 2

12. Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bicchi na Ken

13. Konohana Kitan

14. Sangatsu no Lion Season 2

15. Shokugeki no Soma Season 3

16. Love Live Sunshine Season 2

17. Gintama Porori Hen

18. Netojuu no Susume

19. Inuyashiki

20. Just Because



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of loplop
    Comment by loplop
    02:52 13/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm surprised to see all four that I'm watching are on this list. Normally doesn't happen. However I expected to see Just Because higher.

    Reply to loplop


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Touhou Trouble – To Love-Ru Touhou OP
    Hatsune Miku Cosplay Nightmare
    Naruto Ends November – “Finally!”
    Fukubukuro of 2011
    Sexy Comiket 78 Cosplayers – Day 1
    “Post The Highest Level Cosplay Ever!”
    Horo Gallery
    Asuka & Rei Sexy Test Plugsuits in 3D


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments