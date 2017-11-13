Top 20 Anime You’re Watching – Autumn 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 13, 2017 02:27 JST
- Tags: Blend S, Himouto Umaru-chan, Kino no Tabi, Mahou Tsukai no Yome, Rankings
One particularly magical series has been selected by the masses as the show they are focusing on this season, which has additionally managed to best a sequel season, a rare occurrence amongst rankings.
2. Himouto Umaru-chan Season 2
3. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World-
4. Blend S
7. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2
10. Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau
11. Osomatsu-san Season 2
12. Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bicchi na Ken
13. Konohana Kitan
14. Sangatsu no Lion Season 2
15. Shokugeki no Soma Season 3
16. Love Live Sunshine Season 2
17. Gintama Porori Hen
18. Netojuu no Susume
19. Inuyashiki
20. Just Because
I'm surprised to see all four that I'm watching are on this list. Normally doesn't happen. However I expected to see Just Because higher.