RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


SwordArtOnlineFatalBullet-Bosses-Trailer-1

SwordArtOnlineFatalBullet-Bosses-Trailer-2

SwordArtOnlineFatalBullet-Bosses-Trailer-3

Another glimpse at the upcoming gun-centric Sword Art Online game, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, has provided potential players with a look at how cooperative play functions – a trait that may aid in giving the action game greater longevity (that is if it isn’t merely a cash-in title).

The new bullet-laden trailer:

Players can unleash a salvo of bullets in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet when it arrives for the PS4 and Xbox One on February 8th, a PC iteration will launch on February 24th alongside the western release.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Touhou Trouble – To Love-Ru Touhou OP
    Hatsune Miku Cosplay Nightmare
    Naruto Ends November – “Finally!”
    Fukubukuro of 2011
    Sexy Comiket 78 Cosplayers – Day 1
    “Post The Highest Level Cosplay Ever!”
    Horo Gallery
    Asuka & Rei Sexy Test Plugsuits in 3D


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments