Another glimpse at the upcoming gun-centric Sword Art Online game, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, has provided potential players with a look at how cooperative play functions – a trait that may aid in giving the action game greater longevity (that is if it isn’t merely a cash-in title).

The new bullet-laden trailer:

Players can unleash a salvo of bullets in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet when it arrives for the PS4 and Xbox One on February 8th, a PC iteration will launch on February 24th alongside the western release.