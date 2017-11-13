Non Non Biyori Beach Nude Filter Frolics Around
- Date: Nov 13, 2017 03:00 JST
The cute and innocent Non Non Biyori has had its purity tainted with an animated “nude” filter, elevating the lewdness of the anime’s bikini-laden beach episode significantly but bound to usher in the usual complaints about the unnecessary censorship.
The nudification of Non Non Biyori and its maidens:
Other "nude" filter bullshit. Why fuck is censored? Is better without filter.